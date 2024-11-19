Bzhania's resignation accepted by Abkhazia's parliament

19 Nov. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Abkhaz parliament accepted the resignation of the republic's president Aslan Bzhania by secret ballot.

According to RIA Novosti, 28 deputies voted in favor of the resignation, one voted against, and two ballots were declared invalid.

The Abkhaz leadership and the opposition agreed on Bzhania's resignation and an end to the protests at night. Vice President Badra Gunba will become acting head of the republic.

Valery Bganba will become Prime Minister of Abkhazia. All ministers will remain in the office until a new president is electeвю