Students try to block avenue in Tbilisi

19 Nov. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian students attempted to block one of Tbilisi's busiest streets with a "human chain", the media reports.

The incident occurred near the university, where opposition-supporting writer Lasha Bugadze was giving a lecture.

During the event, the students decided to block Chavchavadze Avenue and tried to form a human chain, but they were stopped by the police, who did not allow them to create an obstacle on the central avenue of the Georgian capital, RIA Novosti reports.

According to the young people, they intend to join the protest that the opposition organized on Melikishvili Avenue.