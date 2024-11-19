Russia and Azerbaijan discuss ways to solve environmental problems of Caspian Sea

19 Nov. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

COP29 is not only a platform for discussing global environmental challenges, it is also an opportunity for countries to agree on solving regional environmental problems. The environmental problems of the Caspian Sea became the central topic of the meeting of the heads of the water resources departments of Russia and Azerbaijan.

The Chairman of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan Zaur Mikayilov and the head of the Water Resources Agency of the Russian Federation Dmitry Kirillov met in Baku. The meeting was held within the frameworks of COP29.

According to reports, the parties discussed issues related to global climate change as well as the environmental situation in the region. Representatives of Azerbaijan and Russia could not ignore the topic of shallowing and pollution of the Caspian Sea. The parties discussed partnership to solve this environmental problem.

It is noted that the parties also agreed to exchange information on innovative methods for solving environmental problems.