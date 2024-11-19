19 Nov. 22:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the IAEA report, Iran is open to ceasing further uranium enrichment to 60% uranium.

The document follows that this will happen if the IAEA Board of Governors does not adopt a Western anti-Iranian resolution this week.

According to Reuters, Iran has already begun preparatory measures to halt enrichment.

In addition, the IRI leadership may consider granting access to four additional IAEA inspectors to the country.

Let us remind you that according to preliminary data, Iran’s reserves of uranium enriched to 60% currently exceeds 182 kg. In August, this figure was around 164 kg.