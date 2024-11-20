Azerbaijan-WHO cooperation discussed at COP29

20 Nov. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Health Minister Teymur Musayev has met with Director of the World Health Organization's Regional Office for Europe Hans Kluge, within the framework of COP29 in Baku.

The minister highlighted the strong ties that Azerbaijan has forged with international health organizations, including the WHO, showing that they are all on the same page when it comes to health matters.

Highlighting the significance of the Global Climate Conference in Baku, Musayev pointed out that Azerbaijan, stepping up to the plate as the host of COP29, has thrown its hat in the ring by joining the Alliance for Transformation for Climate Protection and Health (ATACH) and will be co-organizing the Alliance for the next two years.

In conclusion, the minister envisioned the blossoming of bilateral ties into a vibrant garden of collaboration.

In turn, Hans Henri Kluge noted the high level of organization of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

“Azerbaijan is always at the highest level, worthily hosts and organizes international events, and COP29 is no exception," Kluge said.

Emphasizing the relevance of the topics discussed within COP29, Kluge noted that the Conference of the Parties is an excellent opportunity for the world community to unite its efforts to identify practical solutions.

During the meeting, there was a dynamic exchange of perspectives on various topics of shared significance, he added.