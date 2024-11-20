Azerbaijan celebrates Aghdam City Day for the first time

20 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Azerbaijan is celebrating Agdam City Day for the first time since its liberation.

Thus, Aghdam City Day is solemnly celebrated on November 20 every year, following the decree signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on July 31, 2023.

As a result of Azerbaijan's victory in the Karabakh War, the Aghdam region was transferred to the Azerbaijani side on the basis of a tripartite statement signed by the Azerbaijani and Russian Presidents, as well as Armenian PM.

The Agdam district, liberated from occupation on November 20, came under the control of the Azerbaijani army. In the center of Aghdam, the State Flag of Azerbaijan was raised, the National Anthem was played.

A total of 846.7 square km of the territory of the Aghdam region were occupied since 1994, that is, 77.4% of its total territory. More than 126,000 Aghdam residents were forced to leave their homes.

After the liberation of Agdam from occupation, restoration and reconstruction work began in this city. IRestoration and reconstruction work continues at a rapid pace. The goal is to make Agdam one of the most beautiful cities in the region. The general plan for the city of Agdam has already been prepared and presented, and work is underway to implement this plan.