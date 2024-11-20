OTS works on multilateral agreement for food security

20 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Organization of Turkic States is working on a multilateral agreement on food security, OTS Deputy Secretary General Sadi Jafarov said.

“Ensuring food security is a priority for every OTS Member State. In this regard, we are currently working on a multilateral agreement on food security within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States. This agreement aims to address common food security challenges such as access to nutritious food, poverty reduction, and stabilization of food prices,” Jafarov said.

Speaking at the "From Global Goals to Local Action: Regional Initiatives to Strengthen Sustainable Agrifood Systems" event, the official expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan and other OTS Member States for their support in launching the OTS Forum on Climate Resilient Villages.

He expressed hope that the declaration will give impetus to our efforts to strengthen the capacity of villages to increase their resilience, improve food security, and promote sustainable development with innovative technologies.