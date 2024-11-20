Protesters return after police break up their camp in Tbilisi

20 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Police and demonstrators scuffled again Tuesday in Tbilisi as officers moved before dawn to break up a camp protesting the results of last month’s parliamentary election and demanding a new vote. Thousands of people later returned and set up camp again.

As police moved to disperse the camp on a central street early Tuesday, there were scuffles and several protesters were detained.

Up to 1,000 protesters remained at the site, and the crowd swelled to several thousand in the evening. Demonstrators again set up camp in the area.

The round-the-clock protest in Georgia’s capital follows the October 26 election that kept the Georgian Dream party in power.