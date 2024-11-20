Türkiye continues efforts toward joining BRICS

20 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey remains interested in joining BRICS, but needs to get its ducks in a row before it can announce its intention to join, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We continue work on joining BRICS. When this work is over, we will inform the association about its results," Erdogan said.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said earlier that his country had received an invitation to join BRICS as a partner nation or an associated member.

Erdogan took part in the BRICS summit in Kazan in October.