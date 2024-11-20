Netanyahu says Hamas will no longer rule Gaza

20 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a visit to Gaza that Hamas would not rule the Palestinian enclave after the war had ended and that Israel had destroyed the Islamist group's military capabilities.

"Hamas will not rule Gaza. We are dismantling its military capabilities in a very impressive manner. We are now targeting its governing capabilities, and this is just the beginning. Hamas will not remain in Gaza," Netanyahu said.

The PM also said Israel had not given up trying to locate the 101 remaining hostages believed to be still in the enclave and he offered a $5 million reward for the return of each one, The Times of Israel reported.