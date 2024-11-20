Armenian FM discusses work on peace deal with Azerbaijan

20 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock discussed the process of settling relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

"Mirzoyan presented the recent developments in this process, including the work done towards the finalisation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty, stressing the importance of its signing," the statement reads.

The Armenian and German Foreign Ministers also discussed a wide range of issues on Armenia-EU partnership, touching upon the achievements recorded in the recent period, as well as current programmes and prospects of deepening cooperation.