Azerbaijan to assume CICA chairmanship

20 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) will pass to Azerbaijan in December this year, director of the Department of Transport Policy of the Kazakh Ministry of Transport Nurlan Kenesov said.

Speaking at a panel discussion on "Pathways to Sustainable Connectivity: Efforts of CICA & its Member States, and Regional Organizations in Asia for Secure, Effective and Climate-Resilient Transportation Corridors" in Baku within COP29, he emphasized that Kazakhstan is looking forward to the final establishment of the Sustainable Connectivity Council.

“Last year, a concept for the establishment of the Council was developed and together with the CICA Secretariat, we held three working meetings with national experts to discuss the concept," Kenesov said.

According to him, the initiative received broad support from participants.