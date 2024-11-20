Green technology data centers to be built in Azerbaijan

20 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two new data centers using green technologies and decarbonized materials will be built in Azerbaijan.

The facilities, planned for construction of the primary and backup data centers in the Absheron and Hajigabul regions, will employ advanced technologies and methods to minimize carbon emissions.

In order to preserve the ecological balance, both buildings will apply innovative solutions such as energy efficiency, efficient water consumption, waste recycling and natural cooling systems.

A comprehensive plan has been developed to mitigate soil erosion and water pollution during construction. In addition, preventing dust impact, chemical emissions, and indirect air pollution during construction, are high-priority concerns. Solar panels will be installed to provide the data centers with renewable energy, helping to decrease indirect carbon emissions.

The data centers will be operated by AzInTelecom under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.