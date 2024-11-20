Iran set to strengthen relations with Russia

20 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized Iran's determination to further strengthen cooperation in bilateral and multilateral fields while referring to the very good relations between Tehran and Moscow.

Russian Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who has traveled to Tehran for consultations with Iranian officials, held talks with Araqchi on November 20.

In this meeting, the Iranian FM while referring to the very good relations between the two countries, emphasized Iran's determination to further strengthen cooperation in bilateral and multilateral fields.

Referring to the visit of the Russian high-ranking economic delegation to Tehran, he expressed hope that this visit would help further develop bilateral relations, IRNA reported.

The diplomats also discussed the situation of instability in the Middle East and warned against the expansion of the scope of conflicts to the entire region.