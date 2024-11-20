Baku to switch to fully electric public transport

20 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan plans to switch to fully electric public transport in Baku by 2030, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said at a high-level roundtable on "Greening Urban Transport" at COP29.

"It is planned to replace all public transport vehicles in the capital city with their electric-powered analogues by 2030," Nabiyev said.

As part of its mobility program, several central streets in Baku have been closed to vehicles and designated exclusively for pedestrians, he said.

According to the minister, the government intends to create infrastructure for micromobility, including over 100 km of bike and scooter lanes.