IAEA praises Iran for intention to stop enriching uranium

20 Nov. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: screenshot from the UN YouTube channel video

The head of the IAEA praised Iran's desire to stop the process of uranium enrichment. He emphasized that the country's leadership has already taken relevant preparatory measures.

Iran has taken a number of steps to finish the buildup of uranium enriched to 60%, the head of the IAEA announced on November 20.

"Iran had begun implementation of preparatory measures aimed at stopping the increase of its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% U-235,”

– Rafael Grossi said.

According to the earlier media reports, the Islamic Republic is ready to stop the process of building up enriched uranium if Western countries refuse to adopt an anti-Iran resolution.