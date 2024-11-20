Sahiba Gafarova arrives in Russia

20 Nov. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

A group of representatives of the Azerbaijani parliament, headed by Sahiba Gafarova, arrived in the Russian Federation. Their plane landed at the airport in St. Petersburg.

The delegation from Baku arrived in St. Petersburg to participate in the meeting of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly and the 57th Plenary Session of the IPA CIS. It is headed by the head of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova.

The plane with representatives of the Azerbaijani parliament landed at Pulkovo Airport, where they were greeted by officials, including the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Russian Federation Rahman Mustafayev.

“As part of the visit, the speaker of the Milli Majlis will deliver a speech at the meetings of the Council and the 57th Plenary Session of the IPA CIS, and participate in the number of meetings with the heads of parliamentary delegations taking part in the event,”

- the parliament of Azerbaijan informed.