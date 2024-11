20 Nov. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

NCFU will create a student camp in Algeria next summer. Its participants will learn Russian and Arabic.

“In 2025, a summer camp on international relations for Russian and Algerian students is planned. The event will include training in Russian and Arabic. A Literary Salon, courses on learning Russian from scratch, will also be organized,”

- NCFU informed.