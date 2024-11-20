Russia, Azerbaijan ensure food security in Caucasus

20 Nov. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan said that the Baku-Moscow cooperation is ensuring food security. He underlined the importance of the countries’ cooperation.

Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov addressed the panel discussion on the topic “Russia’s contribution to global food security in the context of the climate agenda and sustainable development”.

He stated that Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation plays a key role in ensuring food security in the Caucasus and in both countries.

Mammadov recalled that the total trade turnover between Moscow and Baku is $1.6 bln, Azerbaijan purchases wheat and cattle, and Russia – fruits and vegetables.