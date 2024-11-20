Abkhazia paid for Russian electricity until November 22

20 Nov. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian electricity exported to Abkhazia has been paid for until November 22 at the moment. The relevant information was revealed at a meeting of Acting President Badra Gunba with deputy prime ministers. He instructed to resolve the issue.

The meeting was attended by Jansukh Nanba, Kristina Ozgan, Vladimir Delba.

The participants of the meeting discussed the most pressing issue for Abkhazia: bills for electricity from the Russian Federation.

"As of now, the imports of electricity has been paid for until Friday, November 22,”

– the press service reported.