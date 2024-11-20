Work of cable car resumes in Adygea

20 Nov. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Olga Andronova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The cable car, previously closed by a court decision at the request of Rostekhnadzor, has been re-launched in Adygea. The relevant decision was made by the Supreme Court of the republic.

The Supreme Court of Adygea has authorized the use of the Savran cable car, the joint press service of regional courts reads.

"The court granted the petition,”

– a representative of the press service informed.

The decision of the Supreme Court of Adygea has already entered into force.

The Savran cable car is located in the village of Dakhovskaya, in the Maykopsky district. It is used to ascend the Una-Koz ridge.