Acting Prime Minister appointed in Abkhazia

20 Nov. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Valery Bganba will serve as Prime Minister of Abkhazia, the relevant decree was signed today by the acting President of the Republic Badra Gunba.

"In accordance with the constitutional law of the Republic of Abkhazia "On the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Abkhazia", Valery Ramshuhovich Bganba is appointed as Acting Prime Minister of the Republic of Abkhazia,”

- the decree of Badra Gunba reads.