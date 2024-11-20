New Year in Tbilisi: Melikishvili Avenue to be closed for decoration

20 Nov. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The authorities of the Georgian capital continue to decorate the city for the approaching New Year 2025. Some of the streets are blocked at night due to a need to install festive illuminations.

This night, the traffic will be blocked on Melikishvili Avenue, the capital’s mayor’s office warns.The street will remain close until the New Year’s decorations are installed: from midnight to 6:00 in the morning.

In recent days, Melikishvili Avenue has been inaccessible to vehicles due to protests staged by opposition supporters dissatisfied with the results of the parliamentary elections. The highway opened only this morning.

The mayor’s office hopes to decorate the entire city by the beginning of December. The festive tree and illumination will be lighted up on December 6.