Former official from Ingushetia caused damages amounting to 6 mln rubles

20 Nov. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The former head of an automobile enterprise in Ingushetia is accused of abuse of power. A case was initiated against him, as he caused damages amounting to 6 mln rubles.

A criminal case was initiated against the former head of the automobile transport enterprise under the government of Ingushetia, the press service of the regional prosecutor's office informs.

He is accused of abuse of power. According to the supervisory authority, in January 202-June 2022, he sold 59 vehicles to one of the companies.

All the cars sold belonged to the republican government. Thus, the man caused damages amounting to 6 mln rubles.