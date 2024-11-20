Referendum on Armenia’s Constitution to be held after elections

20 Nov. 22:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the Prime Minister of Armenia

Armenian media, citing their sources, have announced an action plan to achieve peace with Azerbaijan, which Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan intends to adhere to.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan plans to hold a referendum on amendments to the Constitution of Armenia, or rather on the removal of territorial claims against Azerbaijan from it, after the parliamentary elections, Armenian media reports.

According to the Hraparak newspaper , the head of the Armenian government realizes that he currently has no opportunity to organize a referendum and change the Constitution based on its results.

Therefore, Pashinyan intends first to win the elections, and then organize a nationwide vote on the Constitution.