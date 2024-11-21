Iran's president orders relocation of capital

21 Nov. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The relocation of Iran's capital from Tehran has been assigned to First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a meeting with representatives of some provinces in Tehran.

According to him, studies on relocating the Iranian capital have already started.

Pezeshkian noted that if this issue is not kept at the center of attention, environmental and other problems will arise in the future.

The Iranian president added that Iran seeks to take advantage of the potential of neighboring countries. The Iranian government attaches great importance to strengthening economic ties with neighboring countries. This is because it can help the country achieve economic growth and reduce the impact of sanctions.