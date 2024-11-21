COP29: Tbilisi advocates development of piggyback transportation with Baku

21 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The potential for expanding piggyback transport between Georgia and Azerbaijan is being explored, Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili said during his participation in the ministerial roundtable held as part of COP29.

"Piggyback transport between Georgia and Azerbaijan combines the benefits of both rail and road transport, reducing fuel consumption and emissions while also enhancing road safety. The feasibility study is nearing completion and is expected to be finalized early next year," Davitashvili said.

He highlighted Georgia's active promotion of multimodal hubs and logistics centers that facilitate efficient cargo transfer between different modes of transport and support sustainable supply chains.