Russia becomes EU's largest gas exporter once again

21 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia became the EU's largest gas exporter for the first time since spring 2022 in September, with its share reaching 23.7%, according to the Eurostat.

In September, despite sanctions, European companies purchased $1.4 bln worth of gas from Russia, which is around 30% more than in the same month a year ago. Liquefied natural gas accounted for 40% of the purchases, with the remaining 60% being pipeline gas, RIA Novosti reported.

The increase made Russia the EU's largest gas exporter, with its share growing to 23.74%. This happened for the first time since May 2022, when Russia's share in the EU's gas imports was at 22.9%.

Algeria went one place down with the share of 15%, which accounts for $1.16 bln. The U.S. increased its gas sales to the EU by 21% to just over $1 billion, going up to third place from fifth.