Baku dialogue on water issues launched at COP29

21 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Baku Dialogue on Water for Climate Action was launched today at COP29.

A letter of intent was signed by COP29 President, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev, and UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Environment Program (UNEP) Inger Andersen.

Babayev stressed that this platform will become a mechanism for cooperation between COPs, ensuring continuity and maintaining a focus on water issues.

According to the COP29 President, it will explore the relationships between water, climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution, and desertification, with a particular focus on action at the international and regional levels.