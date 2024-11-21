Scuffle erupts between opposition and ruling party MPs at Turkish parliament

21 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A heated dispute over trustee appointments to municipalities led to a scuffle between deputies from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) during a parliamentary session discussing the Turkish Interior Ministry’s budget.

The tensions arose as CHP members protested the appointment of trustees to four municipalities.

The protest escalated into an altercation when AKP deputies accused the opposition of blocking Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya’s entry into the hall.

Yerlikaya eventually took his seat but tensions persisted between deputies and advisors.