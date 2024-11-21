Bitcoin hits new high

21 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Bitcoin has reached another historic high, rising above $97,000, according to the Binance platform.

As of 7:56 a.m. Moscow time (4:56 a.m. GMT), the cryptocurrency went up by 5.78% to $97,476. Bitcoin stood at $97,480 at 8:12 a.m. Moscow time (+5,93%).

According to experts, Bitcoin could easily pass the $100,000 mark in the coming days and continue rising, up to the $300,000 level.

There are several reasons behind the increase in cryptocurrency prices: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to review the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s regulatory policies, another reason is because Bitcoin and Stablecoin are seen as potential defensive assets during geopolitical crises.