Baku Declaration on water management issues to be adopted today at COP29

21 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Baku Declaration on water resources management will be adopted today, head of the Water Mandate of the UN Global Compact Director-General Jason Morisson said at COP29.

According to him, they are not moving fast enough in terms of climate change mitigation, ambitions remain insufficiently high and the results are still not on track.

"At the same time, we are increasingly aware of the importance of climate change adaptation and the need to build resilience," Morisson said.

He noted that water and adaptation to climate change will become key topics of discussion at this conference and the next, accompanied by a global adaptation agenda.