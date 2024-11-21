Georgian Dream picks new head of state

21 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Dream party would nominate incumbent Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze for reappointment, Executive Secretary of the ruling party Mamuka Mdinaradze announced.

Mdinaradze shared the results of the party’s Political Council session, revealing that Honorary Chair of the party Bidzina Ivanishvili had nominated Kobakhidze for the position, noting his candidacy had been "unanimously supported" by the Council.

"The date for the elections will be determined in the coming days, following the first session of Parliament, in accordance with the established timeline”, Mdinaradze said.

Speaker of the Parliament Shalva Papuashvili would be nominated to continue in the position following the GD’s victory in last month's general elections.

Today's session also discussed budget planning, preparations for the approval of the Government, and the scheduling of Presidential elections.