IRGC eliminates 3 more terrorists in southeastern Iran

21 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A senior official with Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force said the elite force has eliminated 3 more terrorists and arrested another 6 during an ongoing counter-terrorism drill in the southeast.

The spokesman for the “Martyrs of Security” drill, General Ahmad Shafaei said the militants were captured in the course of various clean-up operations undertaken jointly by IRGC Ground Force servicemen, Basij volunteer forces, law enforcement forces and intelligence forces.

He added that 5 terrorists have also turned themselves in, Press TV reported.