Maria Zakharova praises organization of COP29 in Azerbaijan

21 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said highlighted the excellent organization of the COP29 in Azerbaijan's Baku.

"The broad representation of Russia at the event once again confirms that our country consistently advocates for the collective effort to combat climate change. As part of this framework, the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin addressed the World Leaders Summit on Climate Action," Zakharova said.

She painted a picture of a sun-drenched welcome, where the Azerbaijani side embraced the Russian delegation with warmth and hospitality.

"We can confidently add the traditionally warm and welcoming reception," Zakharova said.

The official pointed out that hosting this event in Azerbaijan will further enhance Baku's international standing.