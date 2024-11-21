ICC issues arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister

21 Nov. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the court said in a press release.

It is noted that the warrants were issued for alleged war crimes in Palestine. The criminal court also rejected Tel Aviv's claims that the ICC lacks jurisdiction over the matter.

In addition to this, the ICC has issued an arrest warrant for the Commander of the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement, Mohammed El-Deif. However, the Israeli army claims that he was killed in July.