Russia wishes Georgia to defend its identity

21 Nov. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, accused the West of covering up its own interests in Georgia under the guise of opposing alleged Russian interference.

According to the official representative, the West wants to establish a leadership in Georgia that will be loyal to it.

"When they talk about alleged Russian interference, this is a situation when their guilty conscience is speaking. They do this in order to cover up their own Western crimes",

Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat expressed confidence that the Georgian people would be able to defend their identity.