Azerbaijan increases electric vehicle imports by 7%

21 Nov. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan imported almost 2.6 thousand electric cars from the beginning of the year to mid-autumn. The annual growth in imports of such cars amounted to about 7% or 167 transport units, the State Customs Committee of the republic reported.

It is reported that the total cost of electric cars delivered to the republic exceeded $100 million, marking a $6 million increase compared to the previous year.

Despite this growth, a significant advantage in the share of imports is still on the side of the traditional internal combustion engine. About 12.5 thousand such cars were imported to Azerbaijan during the year. Another 6.5 thousand were hybrid cars.