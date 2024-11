21 Nov. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish key rate has been kept at the current 50%. The Turkish Central Bank made this statement after the meeting held on November 21.

"The Monetary Policy Committee decided to maintain the key rate of the weekly repo auction at 50%",

the press service of the Central Bank said.

Let us remind you that the Turkish Central Bank raised the rate to 50% in March of this year.