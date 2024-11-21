Türkiye sees 5-6% growth in Russian tourist arrivals

21 Nov. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RUTI), this year, Turkish resorts attracted 5-6% more Russians than last year, bringing the total to approximately 6.7 million travelers.

The summer season was especially successful for the Turkish tourism sector, with a 15-17% rise in guests from Russia.

RUTI experts explained this by the smart policy of hotel and motel owners, who either kept prices unchanged or raised them slightly. The more stable ruble exchange rate also contributed to this trend.

It should be noted that 6.3 million Russians visited Türkiye for tourism purposes last year.