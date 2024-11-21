Leyla Aliyeva discusses problem of endangered animals at COP29

21 Nov. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A panel discussion titled "60 Years of Conservation: IUCN Red List" was held in Baku within the framework of COP29. The event was organized by the IDEA Public Union and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

In her opening speech, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Leyla Aliyeva emphasized the importance of protecting endangered animals and plants to preserve the global ecological system.

She added that overcoming the problem requires universal participation and cooperation of the parties.

During the event, its participants also learned about the flora and fauna of the South Caucasus, both existing and already extinct.

Let us remind you that COP29 is taking place in the Azerbaijani capital from November 11 to 22.