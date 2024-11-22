Matviyenko re-elected as Chairperson of CIS IPA Council

22 Nov. 9:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The speaker of the Russian Federation Council will continue to hold the post of Chairperson of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly. The corresponding decision was made by the IPA members at the meeting held on November 21.

The participants highly praised the activities of Valentina Matviyenko in this position, which she has held since 2021.

Commenting on her re-election, she expressed gratitude for the trust they have shown.

"I will do everything to justify it <…> Thank you for your solidarity, support and the fact that we work together as a team",

Valentina Matviyenko said.

Let us recall that elections for the Chairperson of the CIS IPA Council are held annually.