Mine problem in Azerbaijan and Iraq discussed at COP29

22 Nov. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Iraq discussed the mine problem on the sidelines of the UN Climate Conference COP29, which is currently taking place in Baku.

Representatives of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) met with the Director General of Technical Affairs of the Mine Action Agency of the Kurdistan Regional Government in Iraq, Ali Miran. The parties discussed the challenges posed by mines and unexploded ordnance, which is a pressing issue for both sides, as well as the scale of contamination and actions to eliminate this problem.

In addition to this, the parties considered the prospects for cooperation in the field of combating the mine threat and a number of other issues of mutual interest.