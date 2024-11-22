China increases imports of Russian uranium

22 Nov. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Since the beginning of 2024, China's purchases of Russian uranium have increased threefold.

China imported enriched uranium from Russia for almost $850 million, which is 3.2 times more than last year, RIA Novosti reported, citing Chinese customs data.

It should be noted that in October, its supplies doubled compared to September, reaching $216 million.

It is emphasized that Russia is the main supplier of uranium to China this year. If the current trend continues, Beijing will become its main buyer by the end of 2024.