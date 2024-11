22 Nov. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian airline Red Wings will operate regular flights between Sochi and Sri Lanka.

The airline has been appointed as the carrier on this international route. According to Rosaviatsia, the planes will fly daily to two cities in Sri Lanka: Colombo and Mattala.

In addition to Red Wings, travelers can also get from Sochi to Colombo on Azur Air's charter flights.