Lavrov notes importance of Caspian Digital Forum

22 Nov. 11:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission for Caspian Cooperation. The head of Dagestan Sergey Melikov took part in it.

According to the press service of the head of the republic, the issues of developing and deepening Caspian cooperation were raised at the event.

Lavrov emphasized the growing importance of Caspian-related issues and highlighted the active work carried out by the coastal regions.

The minister also spoke about the international Caspian Digital Forum held in Dagestan. Lavrov recommended making this forum an annual event.