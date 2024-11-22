Iran to launch new centrifuges for uranium enrichment

22 Nov. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) will increase the number of centrifuges used to enrich uranium. This will be a response to the anti-Iranian resolution adopted by the IAEA Board of Governors on November 21.

The resolution, drafted by Western countries including the UK, Germany, France and the USA, accuses Tehran of insufficient cooperation with the organization.

Let us remind you that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned to take decisive measures if the IAEA makes an unconstructive decision regarding Iran's nuclear program.

"The nature of Iran's possible response was previously communicated to the Director General of the IAEA... On this basis, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran ordered effective measures to be taken, including the launch of a significant number of new advanced centrifuges of various types",



the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, subsequent measures by the Islamic Republic will be implemented in order to protect national interests, as well as for development in connection with the growing needs of the peaceful nuclear industry "within the framework of the rights and obligations provided for by the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT)".