Women with suitcases to protest in Tbilisi

22 Nov. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A demonstration of women with suitcases will take place in Tbilisi on the weekend, according to announcements on social networks.

The organizers explained that the suitcases symbolize the problem of emigration, which remains the most painful for Georgia.

"Each of us has a family member, relative, neighbor or friend who has to go abroad",

the organizers said.

They explained that people are leaving Georgia because of the difficulties in the country's economy. It breaks the connection between generations and tears families up.

The organizers of the action also believe that a new wave of emigration poses a significant threat to Georgia.

A demonstration with suitcases will take place at 15:00 on Sunday at Freedom Square in Tbilisi. From there, the women will march to the residence of the billionaire, founder of the Georgian Dream, Bidzina Ivanishvili.