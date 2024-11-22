Turkish clothing brand to open new chain of stores in Russia

22 Nov. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish brand of clothing Les Benjamins plans to open a chain of stores in Russia.

In November, a corner of the new brand appeared in Moscow's department store Tsvetnoy. In December the first store will open in the Aviapark shopping center in Moscow. The company also plans to open stores in other Russian cities, with retail locations being selected in St. Petersburg, Krasnodar, Kazan.

Les Benjamins specializes in fashionable streetwear. According to Shopper's, this summer, the brand presented a collection created in collaboration with Hugo. Besides, Les Benjamins had a partnership with Puma.