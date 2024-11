22 Nov. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye continues to be under US sanctions pressure because of financial operations with Russia.

According to RIA Novosti, citing sources, the pressure remains strong. The source noted that Turkish exporters are complaining about banks.

It is emphasized that the Turkish side is looking for various ways to solve the problem, but the situation remains challenging.

In addition to this, the source added that the impact of the situation on the markets, including the energy market, is under analysis.